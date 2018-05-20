89°
Average price of US gas jumps 10 cents, to $3 a gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. jumped 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $3.00.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price has spiked 41 cents over the past three months.
Lundberg says the increase is largely driven by higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.79 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.54 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price for diesel fuel rose 9 cents, to $3.23.
