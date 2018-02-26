64°
Average price of US gas falls six cents, to $2.59 a gallon

Monday, February 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped about six cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.59.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that it's the first decline since December. She says prices are expected to rise again as crude oil costs go up.

The current gas price is 26 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.38 a gallon. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.23 a gallon.

