'Avengers' star, Saints fan Anthony Mackie invites no-call referees to ride King Kong float in Bacchus parade

NEW ORLEANS - With the Super Bowl just hours away, Saints fans are still heated over the no-call that cost New Orleans a trip to the championship. Among those fans is Anthony Mackie, best known for appearing in Marvel's ultra popular film franchise.

On Friday, Mackie appeared on 'The Tonight Show' to talk about the anticipated 'Avengers' sequel and, of course, that missed penalty that dashed Saints fans' Super Bowl hopes.

"We were cheated. We were robbed," said Mackie, a New Orleans native. "We recognize that."

Mackie mentioned he also plans to boycott the Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots, adding that he'll instead be holding a "Netflix watching party."

Despite that, the actor says he reached out to the referees from the NFC Championship game to extend a sort of peace offering. As a member of the Bacchus parade, Mackie says he's invited all of the referees from that game to ride the King Kong float.

"I want them to wear all their referee paraphernalia so we know who they are," Mackie said. "I will pick them up at the airport and escort them directly to their float.

The giant, gorilla-shaped float is often used as target practice for parade-goers , who traditionally sling beads into King Kong's mouth. Upon hearing this, host Jimmy Fallon asked Mackie if he fears New Orleans natives might "miss" the float and hit the referees by mistake.

"Obviously they're gonna aim for King Kong and not the referees. Why would we hurt them?" Mackie responded with a grin on his face. "And obviously their vision is so good, they would see the beads coming."

Mackie joins score of Saints fans saying they refuse to watch Super Bowl LIII because of the egregious missed penalty, which the NFL has since admitted was a blown call.

You can watch the full exchange between Mackie and Fallon below.