'Avengers: Infinity War' scores second best weekend 2 ever

56 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 May 06, 2018 11:42 AM May 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - In its second weekend in theaters, "Avengers: Infinity War" continues to dominate in North America.
  
The Walt Disney Co. says Sunday that the superhero film will gross an estimated $112.5 million over the weekend, becoming the second-highest grossing film in weekend two behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens'" $149.2 million.
  
Globally, "Avengers: Infinity War" has now grossed over $1.2 billion and become the first film ever to cross the $1 billion mark in 11 days of release, and it has yet to even open in China.
  
There was little new competition this weekend, but a few alternative options including the "Overboard" remake, which scored the highest-grossing opening weekend for Pantelion Films with $14.8 million from 1,623 theaters.
  
And "Tully," starring Charlize Theron, launched on 1,353 screens with $3.2 million.
