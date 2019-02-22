Avenatti says R Kelly paid witnesses to 'rig' 2008 trial

CHICAGO (AP) - Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has evidence R. Kelly and his "enablers" paid witnesses and others to "rig" the outcome of the R&B star's 2008 trial when he was acquitted on child pornography charges.

Avenatti told The Associated Press that's one piece of information he'll present at a news conference Friday in Chicago. Kelly has denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Avenatti said last week he gave the Cook County State's Attorney's office a videotape he says shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl. On Thursday, two women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s and had sex with one of them, who was 16.