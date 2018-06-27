Autopsy: Woman killed self after revealing stepson's body

91°
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An autopsy has determined that a Kansas woman who led an investigator to the body of her 5-year-old stepson subsequently killed herself.
  
The Wichita Eagle reports that the findings of Emily Glass' autopsy were filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court. Glass' boyfriend, Jonathan Hernandez, found the 27-year-old woman dead this month of a gunshot wound. Police have said they found three suicide notes with her body.
  
Glass reported Hernandez' son, Lucas, missing on Feb. 17. After she was acquitted of child endangerment in an unrelated case involving her own daughter, she led the private investigator to Lucas' body on May 24. She was arrested on suspicion of lying to authorities, but freed. Prosecutors didn't charge her in Lucas' death but described her as a person of interest.
