Autopsy: Drugs taken by Chris Cornell didn't cause death
DETROIT - Autopsy reports show Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room.
The reports say the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate. The reports were released Friday by the Wayne County medical examiner, two weeks after the 52-year-old was found dead.
Dr. Theodore Brown says a resistance band was around Cornell's neck, and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door.
The report says there were sedatives in Cornell's body along with Lorazepam, a drug for anxiety. Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, has said the toxicology report might shed light on why he killed himself.
