Autism non-profit receives $100,000 gift to expand

CENTRAL - Christmas came early for a non-profit that helps young adults with autism transition from high school into adult life.

The Gateway Transition Center received a $100,000 grant from the TJ Moran Foundation.

Stephen Whitlow created the non-profit two years ago after seeing the limited opportunities his son with Autism had upon graduating from high school.

Whitlow decided to quit his job as an attorney and start a program where young adults can learn to live independently and develop skills for the workplace.

"Closing the gap from when the guys and the gals get out of school," Whitlow said.

The center also has a print shop where students learn all the phases of running a real business. The student workers print, tag, and prepare personalized T-shirts for local businesses and organizations.