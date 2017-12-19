Authorities warn residents of scammer posing as law enforcement

ASCENSION PARISH- The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam involving an individual claiming to be from the sheriff's office asking for money.

The sheriff's office has received multiple complaints from residents that have been contacted by an individual identifying himself as Lieutenant Anderson, Lieutenant O'Neal or Lieutenant Nichols.

Authorities say the individual advises residents they have an active warrant for missing jury duty that will result in an arrest. The scammer tells residents they must go to the nearest Office Depot to purchase a Green Dot prepaid credit card in the about of $2,000 or they will go to jail.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's office would like to remind residents they would never conduct law enforcement business over the telephone. Also, law enforcement agencies will never ask for a credit/debit card or any bank account information for any purpose.

Residents can report any scam phone calls by dialing 225-621-8300, option 1.