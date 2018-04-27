Authorities warn Louisiana businesses of man running sandwich scam

CALCASIEU PARISH- Deputies are searching for a man who's tricking businesses into buying large numbers of sandwiches and then not delivering the orders.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has received several complaints about a man attempting to scam businesses into pre-purchasing a local restaurant's sandwiches, which he says he is selling for a fundraiser, KATC reports.

Michael Derrick, 49, has allegedly attempted to scam numerous businesses with fake names and stories about using the money to help sick family members, according to deputies. Authorities say that Derrick has allegedly been asking businesses to prepay for the sandwiches, claiming he would deliver the food at a later date.

Derrick was last seen driving a gray 2012 Nissan SUV. Those with information on Derrick's whereabouts or may have been victimized are asked to call the sheriff's department at 491-3605.