Authorities warn against local warrant scam

LAFOURCHE PARISH- The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a warrant scam which is targeting local citizens.

Authorities said that several citizens have reported receiving the phone call on Dec. 11.

The scam artists identifies himself as a member of the U.S. Marshals or similar agency and claims that the person failed to appear in court. Authorities say the man references the 17th Judicial District and even local judges by name.

The scammer then demands residents pay a sum of money immediately, or a warrant will be issued for that person's arrest. Authorities say the scammer demands that residents acquire a prepaid debit card, electronic money order or gift card and call back with immediate payment.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said if a person is required to appear in court, they would have been duly notified. Authorities said it should, therefore, not be a surprise to learn that a court date was missed.

In the event a person does fail to appear in court, a warrant may then be issued for their arrest, but the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office would not call demanding immediate payment.

If residents are concerned about the legitimately of a call, they are advised to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-532-2808. Authorities say they encourage residents to call before they send money if they have any doubt about the authenticity of the call.