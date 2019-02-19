55°
Authorities: Toddlers found with cigarette burns, bruises
METAIRIE (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say the mother of two toddlers found with bruises and cigarette burns has been arrested.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Capt. Jason Rivarde tells news outlets 24-year-old Courtney Simonson was booked Thursday with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile.
Simonson took her 2-year-old son and daughter to a relative's house Feb. 11. Relatives noticed the children's injuries and took them to a hospital.
Doctors called authorities and a deputy noted circular bruises across the girl's stomach along with apparent cigarette burns on her back. Authorities say the base of the boy's neck was lined with circular burns. He had bumps on his cheeks and forehead, among other injuries.
The children were turned over to their father. It's unclear if Simonson has a lawyer who could comment.
