Authorities to talk about accidental shooting during exercise

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida plan to hold a news conference Thursday morning to talk about the shooting death of a 73-year-old woman during a police demonstration.



Retired librarian Mary Knowlton assumed the role of the officer during a "shoot/don't shoot" exercise when she was hit by mistake with real ammunition. The officer who shot and killed Knowlton has been put on administrative leave. Officer Lee Coel had resigned from another police agency in 2013 for failing to satisfactorily complete an agency field training program.