53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities to talk about accidental shooting during exercise

2 years 7 months 4 days ago Wednesday, August 10 2016 Aug 10, 2016 August 10, 2016 8:52 AM August 10, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: Finklea, Gillian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida plan to hold a news conference Thursday morning to talk about the shooting death of a 73-year-old woman during a police demonstration.

Retired librarian Mary Knowlton assumed the role of the officer during a "shoot/don't shoot" exercise when she was hit by mistake with real ammunition. The officer who shot and killed Knowlton has been put on administrative leave. Officer Lee Coel had resigned from another police agency in 2013 for failing to satisfactorily complete an agency field training program.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days