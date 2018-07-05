79°
Authorities: Texas mom with drug debt sold son for $2,500

1 hour 47 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 July 05, 2018 7:22 PM July 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Caller Times
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas mother with a drug debt to settle is accused of selling her 7-year-old son for $2,500.
  
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was arrested last week. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.
  
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports a woman told investigators she bought the boy for $2,500. An arrest report says Garza said she and her boyfriend owed drug money and the child was given to the woman for $500, the clearing of the debt and an additional $700 when the "custody paperwork" was signed.
  
Department of Public Safety agents executed a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi and located the 7-year-old. Authorities say two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the process of being sold.
  
