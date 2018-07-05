79°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities: Texas mom with drug debt sold son for $2,500
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas mother with a drug debt to settle is accused of selling her 7-year-old son for $2,500.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was arrested last week. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports a woman told investigators she bought the boy for $2,500. An arrest report says Garza said she and her boyfriend owed drug money and the child was given to the woman for $500, the clearing of the debt and an additional $700 when the "custody paperwork" was signed.
Department of Public Safety agents executed a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi and located the 7-year-old. Authorities say two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the process of being sold.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Long-delayed Comite River Diversion project getting federal funding, should be completed in...
-
Southern University to increase student fees for 2018-2019 school year
-
Firefighters called to used car lot twice in one day after fire...
-
WATCH: Iberville deputies wear red, white, and blue for 'lip-sync' battle
-
Firefighters return to used car lot after fire rekindles