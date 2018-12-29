Authorities still searching for missing 9-year-old with Autism

EVANGELINE PARISH - Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for a nine-year-old boy.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

According to the Sheriff's Office, authorities are searching the Point Blue/Chataignier area for 9-year-old Bryson Thibodeaux, who reportedly left his home around noon on Friday.

Thibodeaux was reportedly wearing only a t-shirt and boxers when he left. The Sheriffs Office is asking that anyone who wishes to volunteer in search efforts to meet organizers at the Blue Junction Store on Chataignier Road.

Family members told authorities that Bryson has Autism and due to his medical condition, his judgment may be impaired.

"If you live anywhere near these areas, we ask that you check around your properties, check in vehicle and outbuildings. It's very cold and he may be trying to find warmth. If you see Bryson please call 911 or the sheriffs office at 337-363-2161 immediately," the Ville Platte Police Department stated in a news release.