Authorities seeking work release inmate who walked off Livingston Parish job site

29 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 March 06, 2019 5:29 PM March 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are trying to track down a work release inmate who walked away from a job site in Livingston Parish Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Clifton Allen Thames was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday at a construction field in Denham Springs. Authorities said law enforcement officers have exhausted all efforts to find Thames.

He was working under a privately-operated work release program in Livingston Parish named Lock5 LLC.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.

