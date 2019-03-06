55°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities seeking work release inmate who walked off Livingston Parish job site
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are trying to track down a work release inmate who walked away from a job site in Livingston Parish Tuesday.
The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Clifton Allen Thames was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday at a construction field in Denham Springs. Authorities said law enforcement officers have exhausted all efforts to find Thames.
He was working under a privately-operated work release program in Livingston Parish named Lock5 LLC.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Third-party billing website causing headaches for utility company
-
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek announces cancer diagnosis
-
Assisting inmates: Unlocking Employment Opportunities
-
Crews called to reported house fire on Fairfields Ave.
-
Firefighters called to battle fire at Baton Rouge home Wednesday