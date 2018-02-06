Authorities seeking woman who stole elderly man's checks

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for a woman in reference to a forgery and bank fraud investigation.

According to reports, an elderly person at an area assisted living facility reported that two of his personal checks had been stolen and cashed. Detectives obtained surveillance photos from a Chase bank showing a woman cashing the stolen checks.

The thief is described as a woman wearing a black and white shirt and a black hat.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the thief can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.