Authorities seeking masked man after armed robbery in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are seeking a masked man who robbed an Ascension Parish gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a masked man armed with a handgun entered the Super Stop Gas Station on Highway 73 near Highway 621 around 12:30 a.m.

The man was captured on video as he pointed the handgun at the cashier and robbed the store. The sheriff's office says the man was wearing all black clothing and some sort of mask during the robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.