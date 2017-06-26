86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities seek person of interest in fatal St. Tammany Parish stabbing

49 minutes 16 seconds ago June 26, 2017 Jun 26, 2017 Monday, June 26 2017 June 26, 2017 2:21 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ABITA SPRINGS - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Abita Springs area.

Deputies are currently seeking a Honduran national known as "Veto". He is in his mid-to-late 50s and approximately 5’6” tall. He has a medium build, a dark complexion, salt/pepper hair, and a moustache.

"Veto" does not have a vehicle and will most likely be walking or riding a bicycle. He is believed to be in the Covington/Abita Springs area.

According to the sheriff's office, "Veto" is being sought in connection with the June 22 fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Javier Flores, which occurred at an area trailer park.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of “Veto” is asked to call 911 or 504-822-1111.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days