Authorities searching for woman accused of stealing over $6,000 from work

Tuesday, December 19 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

GONZALES- Officers from the Gonzales Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a woman wanted for felony theft and computer fraud.

Jennifer Schlatre, 29, was an office manager for a health facility in Gonzales, according to authorities. Schlatre is accused of conducting numerous unauthorized refunds to her personal accounts from office accounts totaling in excess of $6,700.

Authorities say Schlatre is also suspected of changing computer records in an effort to disguise the unauthorized transactions.

Upon discovering an investigation was underway, Schlatre stopped going to work and all attempts to contact her have failed. Schlatre is suspected of staying in East Baton Rouge or Livingston Parish.

Anyone with information on Schlatre's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

