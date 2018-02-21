76°
Authorities searching for three tractor thieves
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for three thieves that stole a tractor from a home.
The theft occurred at a home in the 12000 block of Greenwell Springs Road between Feb. 9 and Feb. 18. According to reports, three men used an older John Deere 2040 tractor to steal a 1996 Massey Ferguson 1210 18-horsepower tractor.
Anyone with information concerning this incident can call 225-389-5064.
