76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities searching for three tractor thieves

10 hours 59 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 February 21, 2018 10:37 AM February 21, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for three thieves that stole a tractor from a home.

The theft occurred at a home in the 12000 block of Greenwell Springs Road between Feb. 9 and Feb. 18. According to reports, three men used an older John Deere 2040 tractor to steal a 1996 Massey Ferguson 1210 18-horsepower tractor.

Anyone with information concerning this incident can call 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days