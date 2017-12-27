40°
Authorities searching for suspect who stole two TVs in Watson

Wednesday, December 27 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Detectives are asking for help in identifying a suspect who stole two televisions in Watson.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect walked into a retail store in Watson on Nov. 10 and took two 65 inch TVs.

The suspect walked out without paying, and drove away in an older model, white Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.

