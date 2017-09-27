85°
Authorities searching for suspect who stole lottery tickets from convenience stores
ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are currently looking for a suspect who is wanted for stealing lottery tickets from several convenience stores in Ascension Parish and surrounding areas.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 225-621-4636.
