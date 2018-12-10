Authorities searching for suspect after JPSO deputy shot

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities in New Orleans are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The deputy, and a backup unit, were responding to a disturbance call at a hotel late Sunday night on Veterans Memorial Boulevard when the incident happened, WWL-TV reports. According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was shot in the elbow and the leg. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Tyronne Louis.

Authorities say after being brought out of the hotel by the responding deputies, Louis took of running. He got about 20 feet away, turned, and fired at the deputy, WWL-TV said.

JPSO is being assisted by the Louisiana State Police, FBI-New Orleans Office, US Marshals Service-New Orleans Field Office, and ATF-New Orleans Field Office in attempts to find Louis.

Anyone with information on the location of Louis is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300.