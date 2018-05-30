Authorities searching for stolen land surveying trailer

THIBODAUX- Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen land surveying trailer.

On May 21, deputies responded to a complaint of a stolen trailer on Highway 20 in Thibodaux. Authorities learned that the trailer was stolen sometime between May 19 and May 20.

The trailer is valued at several thousand dollars.

Deputies are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the theft. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact authorities.