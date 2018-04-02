70°
Authorities searching for runaway Geismar teen

Monday, April 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR- Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Isaac Hidalgo ran away from his home in early March. Family members tell officials that Hidalgo has been in contact with them through email, but has yet to return home. 

The teen is described as 6'2" and 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isaac Hidalgo is urged to contact the ASPO at (225) 621-4636.

