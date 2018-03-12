Authorities searching for missing man in Iberville Parish

58°
Saturday, March 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

IBERVILLE PARISH- Officials in White Castle are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ that John Kenny, 51, has was last seen leaving a store in White Castle on Wednesday. Officials say Kenny usually walks home along the levee, but he hasn't returned.

Kenny has a history of medical issues, which authorities believe may be a factor in the case.

The Coast Guard has been searching along the waterline of the levee, and boats are also involved due to high river levels.

Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 687-3553.

