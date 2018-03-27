Authorities searching for missing man in Baker

BAKER- The Baker Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Peter Van Thomas, 74, was last seen around noon on Mar. 27 walking away from a family members' home on Myrtle Street in Baker. Authorities say Thomas may have been attempting to return to his home in Marksville.

According to police, Thomas suffers from medical condition that often causes him to be disoriented and confused.

Thomas was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, black tennis shoes, and a red baseball cap. He is approximately 5'11'' and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000.