Authorities searching for missing Livingston Parish teen
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who's been missing for more than a week.
According to detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Ryan S. McKinney was last seen around 10 p.m. March 5 on Blood River Road in Springfield.
McKinney is described as 5'4" tall and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey T-shirt.
Officials say foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241.
