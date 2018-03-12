52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities searching for missing Livingston Parish teen

By: Jordan Whittington

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who's been missing for more than a week.

According to detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Ryan S. McKinney was last seen around 10 p.m. March 5 on Blood River Road in Springfield.

McKinney is described as 5'4" tall and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey T-shirt.

Officials say foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241.

