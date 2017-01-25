78°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities searching for missing 19-year-old Livingston girl
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenager who went missing over the weekend.
The Sheriff's office says 19-year-old Loren Rae Cureton of Denham Springs was last seen in the Walker area Sunday.
Deputies say Cureton has long, dirty blode hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'10" and weighs 225 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPSO at 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police say impaired driver video another reminder to "move over"
-
New Roads residents unconvinced about federal buyout plan
-
Stop FEMA group comes to Baton Rouge
-
Homeowner tired of patchwork on street, wants permanent fix
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Teacher accused of choking student unconscious