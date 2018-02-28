Authorities searching for man who impersonated law enforcement agent

LIVINGSTON- Authorities say a man walked into an area store, impersonated a law enforcement officer and claimed he would search the store for drugs.

Tuesday evening the unidentified man entered a convenience store on Highway 1019 and told the clerk he worked for a sheriff's office. The man accused the cashier of dealing drugs from the store and said he would be back around midnight to search the store. He also wanted the clerk "to make sure no one was around."

The man then left the store in a 2011 Sierra 2500HD Denali Crew Cab 4x4. Authorities say the truck has aftermarket side steps that were matte black and chrome.

Authorities do not believe the man is tied to any law enforcement agency. Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241.