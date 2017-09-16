Authorities searching for man accused of home improvement fraud

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a man accused of home improvement fraud after failing to complete home repairs on a house damaged in the floods of August 2016.

According to the arrest warrant, 55-year-old Glendon Wilkinson Sr. entered a verbal agreement with the 69-year-old victim and was paid $15,000 to complete the repairs. The agreement also allowed Wilkinson to live in the residence while the repairs were being made.

The victim checked on the residence and found that no work had been done and the residence was in worse condition than before.

Wilkinson is also accused of theft of assets from an aged/disabled person and exploitation of the infirmed.