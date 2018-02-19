Latest Weather Blog
Authorities searching for friends missing out of Pearl River
ST. TAMMANY PARISH- Deputies are looking for two friends last seen on February 15.
Authorities say Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline were last seen leaving their home on Joe Moore Road in Pearl River at 12:30 p.m.
The two have not been heard from since.
Authorities say Day and Hartline were en route to a family member's house in Kenner, and from there were expected to head to Baton Rouge.
Day and Hartline never made it to the family member's home.
Day is described as being 5'8'' and 150 pounds. The 20-year-old has long brown hair and a white dove and two red flowers tattoo on her upper right arm.
Hartline is described as being 5'10'' and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and a goatee. Hartline also has gauges in both earlobes and numerous tattoos.
The two were driving Day's 2011 dark blue Chevrolet Camaro.
Anyone with information about Hartline or Day’s whereabouts can call (985) 726-7848.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Like the flu, sinus season is keeping area doctors busy
-
Public meeting will address Livingston Parish's mosquito problem
-
WATCH: Puppy can't stay awake during vet visit
-
Taxpayers foot the bill for Officer who killed baby after crashing personal...
-
Loose gravel damages cars along construction zone