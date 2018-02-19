Authorities searching for friends missing out of Pearl River

ST. TAMMANY PARISH- Deputies are looking for two friends last seen on February 15.

Authorities say Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline were last seen leaving their home on Joe Moore Road in Pearl River at 12:30 p.m.

The two have not been heard from since.

Authorities say Day and Hartline were en route to a family member's house in Kenner, and from there were expected to head to Baton Rouge.

Day and Hartline never made it to the family member's home.

Day is described as being 5'8'' and 150 pounds. The 20-year-old has long brown hair and a white dove and two red flowers tattoo on her upper right arm.

Hartline is described as being 5'10'' and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and a goatee. Hartline also has gauges in both earlobes and numerous tattoos.

The two were driving Day's 2011 dark blue Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information about Hartline or Day’s whereabouts can call (985) 726-7848.