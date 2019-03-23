Authorities searching for escaped West Baton Rouge Parish inmate

PORT ALLEN- Authorities are looking for an inmate that has escaped from a correctional facility in West Baton Rouge Parish Saturday morning.

Jimmy Wayne Gioele, 37, was supervised while taking out the trash at the facility around 6:15 a.m. Authorities say Wayne then wedged through a hole in the fence and escaped.

Due to the heavy fog law enforcement loss sight of Wayne and were not able to capture him.

Gioele was being held at the facility on several charges including simple burglary, unauthorized use of a moveable, possession of meth, probation violation and now Simple Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.