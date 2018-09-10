Authorities searching for escaped St. Landry Parish inmate

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Authorities in St. Landry Parish are searching for an inmate who recently escaped.

Barry Butler was assigned as a trustee at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office service station on the west side of Opelousas. Authorities say Butler walked off the property and went in an unknown direction Friday. Butler is 6-feet and approximately 180 pounds.

Deputies say Butler his has tattoos around his neck and a small one under his right eye. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper. His last known address was in Alexander.

Anyone with information on Butler is asked to contact authorities.