Authorities searching for escaped Mississippi inmate

Image via The Hattiesburg American

HATTIESBURG,Miss- The Mississippi Department of Corrections and other authorities are searching for a runaway inmate in Hattiesburg.

According to authorities, 56-year-old Anthony Boyd Lamar dissappeared Wednesday while working at Tatum Park. Authorites say he was last seen wearing a green and white striped prison uniform.

Lamar is serving 16 years for residential burglary in Copiah County.