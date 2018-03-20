62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities searching for car after hit-and-run

3 hours 5 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, March 20 2018 Mar 20, 2018 March 20, 2018 10:33 AM March 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Stock photo

ASCENSION- Deputies are searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run late Saturday night in Darrow.

According to a release, at approximately 10 p.m. a dark-colored sedan driving at a high rate of speed ran a stop sign and hit a residence on Hemmingway Drive and left the scene. No injuries were reported.

During an investigation, deputies were able to view surveillance video to obtain a possible make and model of the car. Authorities are looking for a 2005-2010 model Chrysler 300 with heavy front end damage and missing a driver's side mirror.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days