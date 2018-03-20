Authorities searching for car after hit-and-run

ASCENSION- Deputies are searching for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run late Saturday night in Darrow.

According to a release, at approximately 10 p.m. a dark-colored sedan driving at a high rate of speed ran a stop sign and hit a residence on Hemmingway Drive and left the scene. No injuries were reported.

During an investigation, deputies were able to view surveillance video to obtain a possible make and model of the car. Authorities are looking for a 2005-2010 model Chrysler 300 with heavy front end damage and missing a driver's side mirror.