58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities say suspect in suitcase death is in US illegally

4 hours 40 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 February 13, 2019 2:06 PM February 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal immigration authorities say a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a suitcase in Connecticut is a citizen of Portugal and is in the U.S. illegally.
  
Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday that Javier Da Silva Rojas entered the United States in May 2017 through a visa waiver program and was supposed to leave the country later that year.
  
Da Silva is charged with kidnapping resulting in death in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes. Her body was found in a suitcase in Greenwich on Feb. 5.
  
A lawyer for Da Silva declined to comment Wednesday.
  
A funeral for Reyes was held Wednesday in her hometown of New Rochelle, New York.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days