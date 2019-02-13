62°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities say suspect in suitcase death is in US illegally
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal immigration authorities say a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a suitcase in Connecticut is a citizen of Portugal and is in the U.S. illegally.
Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday that Javier Da Silva Rojas entered the United States in May 2017 through a visa waiver program and was supposed to leave the country later that year.
Da Silva is charged with kidnapping resulting in death in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes. Her body was found in a suitcase in Greenwich on Feb. 5.
A lawyer for Da Silva declined to comment Wednesday.
A funeral for Reyes was held Wednesday in her hometown of New Rochelle, New York.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
APSO: One dead, another injured in early morning shooting
-
One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Ascension Parish
-
Car catches fire at gas station on Old Hammond Highway
-
Spanish Town homeowners fear Airbnb could change historic neighborhood
-
Student shot near McKinley High Tuesday afternoon