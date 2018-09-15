87°
Authorities say Florence death toll rises to 11
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say three more people have died in North Carolina as a result of Florence, bringing the overall death toll to 11.
In Raleigh, North Carolina, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the storm-related deaths of an 81-year-old man in Wayne County who fell and struck head while packing to evacuate Friday. That agency also is reporting the deaths of a husband and wife in a house fire that same day in Cumberland County that is linked to the storm.
Authorities did not immediately release further details.
