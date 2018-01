Authorities say fire at vacant apartment deemed arson

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment on North Ardenwood Drive Wednesday.

The fire began after 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Officials said the fire was vacant.

The cause of the fire was ruled arson. Firefighters arrived to find two units of the ten unit building on fire.

Authorities say the apartments were not occupied and had no electricity.