Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities say electrical malfunction caused house fire on Yazoo Street

Sunday, October 15 2017
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Johnston von Springer

UPDATE: Authorities say the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in a bedroom of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the bedroom. The rest of the house received smoke and water damage. 

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department has confirmed it is responding to a house fire on Yazoo street Sunday night.

The fire was reported at a home on Yazoo Street near Malmaison Drive around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

