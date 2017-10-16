Authorities say electrical malfunction caused house fire on Yazoo Street

UPDATE: Authorities say the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in a bedroom of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the bedroom. The rest of the house received smoke and water damage.

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department has confirmed it is responding to a house fire on Yazoo street Sunday night.

The fire was reported at a home on Yazoo Street near Malmaison Drive around 9 p.m.

