Authorities say Army veteran dies while paddle boarding

Thursday, June 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WJLA
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a double amputee Army veteran from Washington has died while paddle boarding on the Chesapeake Bay.
  
Maryland Natural Resources Police say 25-year-old Cody Iorns died Wednesday evening after going out on the water near Annapolis.
  
Spokeswoman Candy Thomson tells the Capital Gazette Iorns was a double amputee and Army veteran well-known in the paddle boarding community. He had been profiled by media outlets including National Geographic, which reported he lost his arms in a motorcycle accident, and used prosthetic limbs while on the water.
  
Thomson says Iorns was paddle-boarding with three other people when one of them saw him face-down in the water. They attempted a rescue, but Iorns was pronounced dead at a hospital.
