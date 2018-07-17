Police investigating shooting after victim shot in leg

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a location in the 2500 block of N. Sherwood Forest Drive around 8 a.m. Authorities were called to the scene following a call of a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Police believe the victim was shot at a different location. The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.