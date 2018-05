Authorities responding to reports of body found on Iroquois Street

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a body just off Plank Road Tuesday.

The body was reported around 12:15 p.m. at an address on Iroquois Street near Plank Road. Authorities say a body was discovered near the intersection and a crime scene is now being set up.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.