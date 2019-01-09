Authorities responding to reported quadruple shooting in Ascension Parish trailer park

61°
GEISMAR - Authorities are responding to reports of a quadruple shooting in Ascension Parish.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Twin Lake trailer park off Highway 74, near Geismar. Authorities say two people were rushed to the hospital and another two apparently fled the scene.

This is a developing story.

