Authorities responding to reported quadruple shooting in Ascension Parish trailer park
GEISMAR - Authorities are responding to reports of a quadruple shooting in Ascension Parish.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Twin Lake trailer park off Highway 74, near Geismar. Authorities say two people were rushed to the hospital and another two apparently fled the scene.
This is a developing story.
