Authorities responding to flipped crane at Blue Bayou water park

1 hour 35 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, April 06 2019 Apr 6, 2019 April 06, 2019 5:55 PM April 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to reports of a crane flipping over at Blue Bayou water park on Highland Road.

Authorities report one person was transferred to a local hospital in stable condition.

It is believed that the person was working on construction at the water park when the incident happened.

This is all the information we have at the time.

