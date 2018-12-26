62°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities responding to fatal shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting in the 5200 block of Washington Avenue near Bahm Street.
They shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. EMS and BRPD are on the scene.
This is all the information we have at the time.
A WBRZ crew is on the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central restaurant trashed by vandals Christmas night
-
Another mistake highlights state's complex process calculating prison time for offenders
-
Plea deal ends 20-year saga over teen's murder; Credit for time served
-
WANTED: Suspects force their way into home at gunpoint
-
Returning an unwanted gift? Here's what you need to know.