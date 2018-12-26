Authorities responding to fatal shooting on Washington Avenue

62°
Wednesday, December 26 2018


Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting in the 5200 block of Washington Avenue near Bahm Street.

They shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. EMS and BRPD are on the scene.

This is all the information we have at the time.

A WBRZ crew is on the scene.

