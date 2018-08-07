87°
Authorities responding to early morning assault at Home Depot

Tuesday, August 07 2018
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies are responding to an assault at the Home Depot on Coursey Boulevard. 

Sources say the incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. The victim sustained minor injuries and was not transported to an area hospital.

Further details are limited at this time. Check back for updates. 

